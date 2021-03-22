Better Business Bureau offers scholarships-one academic, one vocational

The Better Business Bureau of Northeast California is now accepting scholarship applications for two scholarships in memory of former President & CEO, Barry Goggin.

About the scholarships

The Barry Goggin Scholarships help students pursue their goals of higher education. Initially funded by donations from Better Business Bureau serving Northeast California, these scholarships are broadly supported by those who value both academic and vocational education.

The yearly awards currently include two scholarships in the amount of $2,500 each. The awards will go to either an Academic, Vocational, or Graduate student. Please note that the scholarships are paid directly to the educational institution.

The Academic Scholarship is open to the immediate family member or employee of an accredited business who will be enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program at a two-year or four-year academic institution in Lassen, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Modoc, Nevada, Placer,

Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

The Vocational scholarship is open to any individual who will be enrolled in a vocational or technical program this fall in Lassen, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne, Yolo, and Yuba counties.

“I have always loved hiking through the mountains and seeing everything nature has to offer,” said previous scholarship winner Angel Ford. “However, that involves a lot of walking up large hills and steep inclines. I’ve found that the hardest part of those hills is right near the top when your lungs can’t seem to get enough air and your legs grow weary.

“College has been a similar experience for me and as I approach the end of my undergraduate years, it has become more strenuous. I found the Goggin scholarship right when I needed it, and the scholarship I received has helped me work my way up that last steep incline. The application process was thought-provoking and challenging and I found myself enjoying the process. The people I met were so kind and welcoming, and I am honored that I was chosen. I am confident in saying that I wouldn’t be where I am now if it hadn’t been for their encouragement and their aid.”

Applications for 2021-22 academic year

The next round of scholarship awards will be for the 2021-22 academic year. The online applications are accepted Jan. 1, 2021 with a deadline of March 31. Thoroughly read all the instructions below to ensure that the appropriate information is submitted.

All 2020-21 scholarship applications must be completed and submitted online with all requested materials. Make sure your contact information is current and will be valid through June 30, 2021.

If you need any assistance or accommodations with the application process, contact the Better Business Bureau office at bbb.org.