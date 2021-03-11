Betty R. Baker

1/3/1947 – 2/28/2021

Betty Baker, age 74, was a native of Arkansas and had resided at Greenville for the past 20 years. She died on February 28, 2021, in a Burlingame hospital, following a sudden illness. She was a stay-at-home mom and loved raising her children. She is survived by two sons, Ricky Reynolds & Mark Howell and three daughters, Michelle Morris, Tabatha Taylor & Danielle Vaughan; sisters, Barbra Driggs and Wilma Shepherd, and by fourteen grandchildren & five great grandchildren. Private inurnment was arranged with Blair Mortuary, Chester & Quincy.