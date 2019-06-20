Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.
Rob Wade, Learning Landscapes coordinator and outdoor educator, greeted Chester Elementary students at the seating area behind the Olsen Barn before the classes dispersed across the meadow in search of insects, native plants, birds, mammals, amphibians, fungi, and more. Photo by Vanessa Vasquez/FRLT
The Feather River Land Trust hosted a BioBlitz at the Olsen Barn and meadow and surrounding lands near the North Fork Feather River on May 24.
A BioBlitz is a collaborative effort to discover and record as many living things as possible within a specific area over a short period of time.
The community science project was part of the Land Trust’s Learning Landscapes program and participants included Chester Elementary K-6 students and teachers, along with retired teachers, volunteers, and local biologists.The Land Trust is still compiling data collected during the BioBlitz and will be writing and sharing a report of the findings with the public, including a species list for the meadow. Visit www.frlt.org to learn more.