The Feather River Land Trust hosted a BioBlitz at the Olsen Barn and meadow and surrounding lands near the North Fork Feather River on May 24.

A BioBlitz is a collaborative effort to discover and record as many living things as possible within a specific area over a short period of time.

The community science project was part of the Land Trust’s Learning Landscapes program and participants included Chester Elementary K-6 students and teachers, along with retired teachers, volunteers, and local biologists. The Land Trust is still compiling data collected during the BioBlitz and will be writing and sharing a report of the findings with the public, including a species list for the meadow. Visit www.frlt.org to learn more.