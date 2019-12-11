Births for the week of 12/11/19

Bria Jamison Beddoe

Larissa and Nic Beddoe, of Graeagle, welcomed new baby, Bria Jamison, on Nov. 25, 2019, in the car driving through Sierraville while driving to Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee. The new baby weighed 8 pounds and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Pamela and Lynden Johnson, of Fallon, Nevada.

Paternal grandparents are Mariann and Ric Beddoe, of Graeagle.

Great-grandmother is Shirley Chittenden, of Fallon, Nevada.

Bria is also welcomed by big brother, Brock Nicholas, 4 and big sister, Brinley Grae, 2.