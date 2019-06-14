Births for the week of 6/12/19
Oliver Archer Hughes McGirr
Oliver Archer Hughes McGirr was born to Melissa Ogle-Hughes and Caleb McGirr, both of Quincy on May 19, 2019, at 2:23 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Oliver weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches in length.
Maternal grandparents are Brian Hughes and Susan Barron, of Quincy.
Paternal grandparents are Marvin and Gina McGirr, also of Quincy.
Great-grandparents are Linda Bauer, of Quincy; Earl Hughes, of Stockton, and Catherine and Jacques Languerand, of Lodi.
Oliver is also welcomed by siblings Tysen McGirr, 13 and Anthony McGirr, 9.