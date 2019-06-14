Births for the week of 6/12/19

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

WordPress database error: [Disk full (/tmp/#sql_2d1c_0.MAI); waiting for someone to free some space... (errno: 28 "No space left on device")]
SHOW FULL COLUMNS FROM `wppktz_options`

Births for the week of 6/12/19 - Plumas News
Saturday, June 15, 2019
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Births Births & Life Tributes 

Births for the week of 6/12/19

Staff

Oliver Archer Hughes McGirr

Oliver Archer Hughes McGirr was born to Melissa Ogle-Hughes and Caleb McGirr, both of Quincy on May 19, 2019, at 2:23 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Oliver weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Brian Hughes and Susan Barron, of Quincy.

Paternal grandparents are Marvin and Gina McGirr, also of Quincy.

Great-grandparents are Linda Bauer, of Quincy; Earl Hughes, of Stockton, and Catherine and Jacques Languerand, of Lodi.

Oliver is also welcomed by siblings Tysen McGirr, 13 and Anthony McGirr, 9.

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.