Blairsden man killed in Friday avalanche

A Blairsden man, 34-year-old Cole Comstock, has been identified as the person killed in this morning’s avalanche at Alpine Meadows according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The avalanche was reported around 10:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that Comstock was with another man who sustained severe lower body injuries and transported to Tahoe Forest Hospital for surgery. That man has not been identified.

According to the report, both men were skiing in bounds when the avalanche occurred. It is unknown what triggered it, but the ski resort reported 24 inches of snow has fallen at the resort during the last 24 hours.

Deputies, along with search and rescue crews, and avalanche dogs responded to the incident. Authorities determined there were no additional victims and the search was called off around 11:45 a.m.

Comstock graduated from Quincy High School. He is married to wife Caitlin and is the son of former Plumas County Supervisor Rose Comstock.