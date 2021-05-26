News 

Blood drive set for Portola June 4

Editor

It’s time for the summer kick-off blood drive in Portola. The Eastern Plumas Health Care Auxiliary is once again partnering with Vitalent of Reno, Nevada for the upcoming June 4 drive. This will occur from noon to 6 p.m. at the Catholic Community Hall at 100 North Pine St. in Portola..

The need for blood can spike during summer vacations. The need for blood does not take a vacation. Right now, there’s a critical shortage of blood donations. Can you help us stock the shelves so we’re prepared for the summer? As a special thanks for donating blood, you will earn a pint of Tahoe Creamery Ice Cream.

Just 1 donation can save up to 3 lives. More than 1 million people every year are diagnosed with cancer for the first time. Many of them will need blood – sometimes daily – during chemotherapy. And 1 in 7 people entering the hospital will need blood.

Donors are still required to wear masks.  Also if you have had the COVID vaccine, you may still make a donation.

To make an appointment, visit www.BloodHero.com.  Walk-ins are also welcome. If you need more information or need help making an appointment, call Pandora Valle at 530-832-0347.

 

 

 

 

 

