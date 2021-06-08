News 

Blood drive today and tomorrow — no masks if you’re fully vaccinated

Editor
Vitalant has advised that anyone who is fully vaccinated for Covid does not need to wear a mask to community blood drives. This is a change from the previous mandate and reflects the decline in Covid cases.
Today’s blood drive, June 8, runs from noon to 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, corner of Bucks Lake Road and Bellamy Lane, just west of the hospital.
Tomorrow’s drive, June 9, runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you can make a last-minute appointment for Wednesday’s drive, call Susan Christensen at 530-283-2424 and leave a message if there’s no answer. She will gladly call you back.
We have many open appointment slots today, especially between 1:30 and 4 this afternoon, and walk-ins are welcome. If you have time to donate, please do so, as the need is particularly high right now.
Vitalant will test all donations for the Covid anti-body, and donors will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream at Tahoe Creamery in Reno as well.
If you can donate today, be sure to eat a hearty meal before you come in, and don’t forget to bring your photo ID. Please join us in making sure our local blood supply is sufficient for those who need it.

Related Posts

Lassen deputies discover deceased man in camper; may be of missing man

Editor

Deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office may have discovered the body of a missing man, but they’re waiting for…

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship: 5 Bucks a Foot fundraiser

Editor

The Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS) announced the popular ‘5 Bucks a Foot’ fundraiser is back with a chance to win…

June 7: No new cases to report today for Plumas

Editor

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 7, that there are zero new cases to report. The health agency…

June issue of High Country Life on stands now – it’s free

Editor

Residents in Plumas, Lassen and Sierra counties will find the June issue of “High Country Life” on the newsstands now….

Sheriff’s Blotter: June 1-6

Editor

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled…

QHS holds prom “Under the Stars”

Editor

The gardens at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds provided the backdrop for the Quincy High School prom with a theme of…