Board of Supervisors to hold special meeting on COVID guidelines including mask wearing

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

Cal/OSHA voted June 17, to allow fully vaccinated workers to remove their masks in the workplace. The decision brings Cal/OSHA guidelines in line with the general state guidance that was released June 15 — fully vaccinated individuals can remove their masks in most situations, but those who aren’t fully vaccinated would still be required to wear masks indoors.

Under the state guidance announced earlier this week, masks would still be required in school settings, on public transportation, in healthcare facilities and in congregate settings such as jails — regardless of whether an individual has been vaccinated.

Also, Cal/OSHA lifted physical distancing requirements in a workplace unless it suffers a coronavirus outbreak. The new guidelines also call for all employees, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask if there is a surge of cases in a workplace.

During the Plumas County Board of Supervisors’ June 15 meeting, masks were still required, per the Cal/OSHA guidelines in place at that time.

“The County has been planning to and will be modifying our COVID Prevention Plan (CPP) according to Cal/OSHA mandates and it may take a special meeting this month to do so; we’ve been waiting for the results of the meeting,” County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick said June 17 in response to a Plumas News inquiry. “The CPP will need to be approved by the Board so this will provide the Board, the employer, the opportunity to make a determination as to allowing fully vaccinated individuals (public and personnel) to move about freely without a mask.”

Today, June 18, it was announced that the board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, June 22, to discuss and adopt a revised COVID Prevention Plan (CPP) that address the latest mask guidance as well as other protocols.

The 21-page revised document addresses masks, cleaning and sanitation, handwashing facilities, PPE, reporting, testing and more. The portion that pertains to masks follows Cal/OSHA and, if adopted, require all non fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors or in vehicles.