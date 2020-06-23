Body discovered in Plumas is missing Oroville woman

A body discovered in Plumas County on Father’s Day has been identified as 57-year-old Vicky Cline of Oroville, according to the Oroville Police Department. Law enforcement had been searching for Cline since June 10 when they received a missing persons report on the woman. She was also the registered owner of a car that burned in a suspicious vehicle fire June 6.

Due to the nature of the case, an investigation began that involved the Oroville Police Department, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force, and Plumas County Search and Rescue.

Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns said today, June 22, that his office had been involved in an organized search for the woman in a remote area of Plumas County, but she wasn’t found. That change June 21 when a fisherman discovered the body. The information was given to the Butte County Sheriff and Oroville Police, who responded to the scene and assisted in the recovery efforts.

Today, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office positively identified the victim. The Oroville Police Department is continuing its investigation and asking anyone with information to call 530-538-2448. Callers can remain anonymous. Oroville Police announced, “This is an active investigation and due to the nature of the case, no further information will be released at this time.”

Sheriff Johns said that the agency requested that he not disclose any information about the case.