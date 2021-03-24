Both IRS and state income tax deadlines extended

The U.S. Treasury Department and the IRS extended the federal income tax filing date from April 15, 2021 to May 17, 2021. In response, California has also extended the state’s tax filing and payment deadline to May 17, 2021.

“This extension will provide taxpayers with additional time navigate a complicated tax season as we recover from the COVID-19 lockdowns,” said Assemblywoman Megan Dahle. “I hope this extension eliminates some of the stress that often comes with filing your taxes. If you have questions or need assistance, please call my District Office at 530-223-6300.”