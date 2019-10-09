Business Scene for the week of 10/9/19

New in Greenville

ALERT: VISITORS GUIDE PHONE SCAM

If you’ve advertised this year or last year in the Plumas County Visitors Guide you probably are aware that there is a phone scam underway targeting those businesses. Although our staff here at Feather Publishing Co. has called our business partners to alert them, the fraudulent calls continue so we want to once again remind you of the caller’s tactics.

These calls are being made from area codes in Washington and Oregon. The caller, “Matt,” identifies himself as being an employee of ours and is authorized to make a special one-time offer to renew their ad in next year’s magazine for a flat $10. Here’s the catch: It has to be paid in advance using a credit card because they want your information to run up more charges on your card. “Matt” is very pushy, but in a friendly manner, and if asked why their sales rep from the paper isn’t handling this he is quick to say they no longer work here.

The Plumas Co. Sheriff’s office has this scam under investigation. Please let us know if you receive one of these phone calls. We certainly apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

TWO BUSINESSES IN THE ‘SPOTLIGHT’

Owner Karen Schad say this month at Quincy Pharmacy the two businesses being “Spotlighted” inside the pharmacy’s gift store are Guy Senter’s Pacific Crest Furniture Co. and his wife Debbie’s Barn Quilts by Debbie. Guy got his start in woodworking building customized cabin and lodge-style furniture and expanded from there. In the pharmacy you will see an impressive assortment of smaller items he’s carved from wood like spoons, mugs, cutting boards, lazy Susans, spice racks and more. Debbie’s business is inspired by the barn quilts she sees around the county, She designs a smaller picture-size version for interior home decorating that Guy brings to life on wood. Their products at the store are discounted 30 percent through October.

By the way, you can get rid of unwanted or expired legal medications simply by dropping it off at the store.

BARN QUILTS SHOW SATURDAY

And speaking of Debbie Senter, she is also the featured artist this month in Crescent Mills at Crescent Country. There is an artist’s reception for her this Saturday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. She began paint barn quilts after retiring from Feather River College in 2007. Storeowner Lisa Forcino is excited to have her barn quilts show at her business. Refreshments will be served.

REOPENED, NEW KITCHEN

Mill Creek Fish and Chips owners Scott and Delores Satterlee are doing some more remodeling to the famed fast food diner on Highway 70 right next to the construction site for the new auto parts store in East Quincy and apologize for any inconvenience. Since owning the building, they remodeled the front dining and service counter area and now have completely redone their kitchen (there was a rumor of a plumbing issue, simply not the case). Their next investment will be new paving for their parking lot. If you’ve not tried one of their outrageously humungous, juicy hamburgers and sandwiches you’re missing out!

FOOD CERTIFICATION CLASS, EXAM

On Saturday, Oct. 19, there is a free food certification protection managers class and exam offered by ServSafe. The all-day session at Westwood High School begins at 8 a.m. and finishes at 6:15 p.m. Certified Food Safety Instructor Cheryl Obayashi will discuss food-borne microorganisms and allergens; personal hygiene; purchasing, receiving and storage; cooking and serving facilities; cleaning; sanitizing; and pest management. Successful attendees will receive ServSafe’s Food Protection Manager certification. The Lassen-Modoc Adult Education Consortium is sponsoring this class. For more information and to enroll for the course, call Westwood High at 256-2311.