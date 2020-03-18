Business Scene for the week of 3/18/20

Our local businesses in Plumas and Lassen counties remain open and need your support more so now than ever before — as do their employees who are dependent on those jobs. They are our neighbors, our friends, our family and they are our community. Let’s make a point to support all of them during these most challenging times to ensure they’ll all still be around in the years to come. We have no doubt our merchants are doing everything they can to make your visit safe and enjoyable. Shop locally, shop smart and practice good hygiene.

Grand opening March 28

NOTING HIS 40th YEAR AT EVERGREEN

Evergreen Market’s meat department manager, Steve Taddei, is being recognized this week for his 40 years of service to the customers at the Greenville supermarket. He joined the store when he was 18, right after graduating from Greenville High. “We want to thank Steve for all his hard work and his dedication he has given to the store, its customers and our family,” said storeowners Ken and Centella Tucker.

HOW ABOUT DINNER AND A MOVIE

The Mt. Lassen Theatre, located next to the park on Main Street in Chester, has partnered with Cravings Cafe to offer a special monthly Dinner and a Movie package. Every month the theatre is offering a date package that includes two dinner seating times with a planned menu at Cravings. Popcorn and a soda are also included in this special night out offering for the 7 p.m. show. The next one is this Friday, March 20. For reservations call 310-0342.

FEATHERS: SIX YEARS IN BUSINESS

March 18 marks the sixth anniversary for Joanne Williamson as owner of Feathers Home & Gift in downtown Graeagle. She said she loves the opportunity to curate and offer a collection of home accessories, accent furniture and gifts that are inspired by nature and the seasons. “I am so thankful for our awesome staff, customers, supporters and the community we get to live and work in,” Joanne said.

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS

The Drunk Brush owners, Riccardo and Wendy Jacobus, continue to offer their popular, albeit very relaxing, Wine Down Wednesdays. The weekly offerings on the varietals of wines vary, but you do get your second glass of wine half off while enjoying the relaxing sounds of Lucky Star Instrumental Guitar and others.

HELP NEEDED FOR TALENT SHOW

The Sierra Valley Grange is seeking all musicians and artists of all genres to help plan a talent show at the Vinton venue. The first meeting is April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Grange. If you can lend a hand planning this event do attend this meeting. Questions: Call Gary at 927-7959.

MILLIE’S, A SWEET SPOT IN GRAEAGLE

Celebrating their second year as owners of Millie’s Ice Cream & Coffee Co. in the heart of downtown Graeagle is Will and Debbie Keck. It was Buckaroo Chocolates when the two purchased the business in March 2018. One of the first things they did is change the name, which was inspired by Debbie’s mother, Mildred “Millie” King, who lived to be 99 years old. She loved coffee, ice cream and chocolates, so Debbie and Will thought it was appropriate to rename the shop in her memory. Will has had the dream of owning his own coffee shop for at least 20 years, so when the store became available his dream became a reality. There you’ll find specialty coffee drinks, delicious creamy ice cream and handmade chocolate truffles and sweet treats. Decadent truffles are also available as wedding favors or dessert bars for special events. The shop is open all year.