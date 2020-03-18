CalFire awards local fire prevention grant to Plumas Fire Safe Council

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection — CalFire — this week awarded $43.5 million dollars to local organizations to reduce the risk of wildfires to homes and communities across California.

Fifty-five local fire prevention projects are receiving funding for hazardous fuel reductions, wildfire preparedness planning and fire prevention education.

Locally, the Plumas County Fire Safe Council was awarded $419,132 for the Senior/Disabled Defensible Space Assistance Program.

“We have doubled down on our efforts to clear brush, inspect homes for defensible space and reduce the risk of wildfires,” said Chief Thomas Porter, CalFire director. “These 55 local projects will play a critical role in augmenting our fire prevention efforts.”

CalFire’s Fire Prevention Grant Program is part of the California Climate Investments (CCI). CCI is a statewide program that puts “billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment — particularly in low income and disadvantaged communities.”

Award recipients include cities, counties, fire districts, Native American tribes and other nonprofits. These projects all meet the goals and objectives of California’s Strategic Fire Plan adopted in 2019.

Since 2014, CalFire has funded over 430 local fire prevention grants totaling more than $150 million. These projects and activities have addressed the risk of wildfire and reduced wildfire potential to communities in wildland urban interface areas.