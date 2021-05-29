Highlighted News 

California joins vaccine push with chance to win cash prizes

Editor

Have you received your vaccine or are thinking about getting one? Would you consider $1 million a fitting reward or entice you to roll up your sleeve?

California has joined states across the nation in offering a chance to win millions in exchange for getting the covid vaccine. Details can be found here.

There are several opportunities to receive cash: a June 15 drawing when 10 winners will receive $1.5 million each; $50,000 Fridays and cash cards.

Win $1.5 million

Ten winners will be selected on June 15 to receive $1.5 million each — prizes totaling $15 million! All Californians who have had at least one COVID-19 dose will automatically be entered.

You’re eligible to win $1.5 million if you:

  • Live in California,
  • Are aged 12 and older,
  • And have received at least a first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

Prize money will be paid after the winner has completed their vaccination series. Incarcerated persons and persons living outside of California are not eligible.

$50,000 Fridays

Everyone with at least one COVID-19 dose in the state of California will be automatically entered to win big on $50,000 Fridays! Thirty winners will take home $50,000. Fifteen people will win on Friday, June 4, and another 15 will win on Friday, June 11.

You’re eligible to win on $50,000 Fridays if you:

  • Live in California,
  • Are aged 12 and older,
  • And have received at least a first dose of your COVID-19 vaccine.

Prize money will be paid after the winner has completed their vaccination series. Incarcerated persons and persons living outside of California are not eligible. See Terms and Conditions.

$50 cash cards

Not yet vaccinated? Starting on May 27, the first two million Californians to start and complete their COVID-19 vaccination will receive:

  • A $50 virtual card (which can be spent online, in-store where major debit cards are accepted, or added to a mobile wallet to be used to shop in-stores that accept mobile wallets),
  • Or a $50 grocery gift card from Kroger (which includes Ralphs, Food 4 Less and Foods Co.),
  • Or a $50 grocery gift card from Albertsons (which includes Safeway, Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions and Andronico’s Community Markets).

Available while supplies last.

You’re eligible to receive a $50 card if you:

  • Live in California,
  • Are aged 12 and older,
  • And get vaccinated starting on or after May 27.

You will also be entered to win in the cash drawings!

Prize money will be paid after the winner has completed their vaccination series. Incarcerated persons and persons living outside of California are not eligible. See Terms and Conditions.

To register for a vaccine go to myturn.ca.gov or call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 1-833-422-4255 to find a vaccination site near you.

