Caltrans issues traffic alert for the holiday weekend

This July 4th weekend, Caltrans District 2 is advising motorists who plan to travel along Interstate 5 to plan ahead and choose the best days and times to hit the highway.

I-5 is currently reduced to one lane in each direction just south of Dunsmuir near the Shasta/Siskiyou counties border due to a major bridge replacement project at the Sims Road and Railroad Park Road overcrossings.

Possible delays of up to four hours and major backups are anticipated in the northbound lane of I-5 all day Friday, July 3, and southbound on Sunday, July 5 as those are peak days of travel.

Motorists are advised to choose alternate travel times or use alternate routes during peak travel times to avoid delays. Speed limit reductions are currently in place, so please slow down and be prepared to stop. Changeable message signs are already in place ahead of anticipated delays advising drivers to slow down.

Speed limit reductions are also currently in place in multiple construction zones across the North State, so please remember to slow down any time you see warning signs or workers alongside the road. The California Highway Patrol will be initiating its maximum enforcement period during these times.

Caltrans District 2 would like to remind drivers to please Be Work Zone Alert this July 4th weekend. Remember, simply slowing down 10 miles per hour can make the difference between a fatal injury and an injury accident. And it can make the difference between an injury accident and one you or a construction worker can walk away from.