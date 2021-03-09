Caltrans issues winter travel advisory from tonight until early Thursday

Caltrans District 2 released the following information this afternoon, March 8. District 2 includes Plumas and Sierra counties.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a series of winter storm systems this week for the Northern California area, starting tonight and lingering into early Thursday. Snow levels are anticipated to be between 2,000 feet – 3,500 feet during these storms. Motorists should plan for chain controls in higher elevations and are advised to check weather and roadway conditions prior to travel.

Higher elevation travel is discouraged during winter weather systems. Motorists that must travel into higher elevations are advised to carry chains, be prepared for winter driving conditions, expect delays and possible closures, and follow instructions of Caltrans personnel and law enforcement.