News 

Caltrans seeks public input on Highway 70 project through Quincy

Editor

Caltrans is reaching out to Quincy and the surrounding area to gather input on bike and pedestrian needs in anticipation of a future Highway 70 construction project through Quincy. The deadline for input has been extended until July 17.

This is the preliminary information gathering phase for a project that isn’t scheduled for construction until 2028, but it’s important for planning purposes to share input now.

The survey includes an interactive map where individuals can place a pin at a particular location and identify bike, pedestrian, lighting and other safety concerns.

Click https://survey.catplan.org to provide your input.

