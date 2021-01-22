Caltrans warns of approaching winter storms

Caltrans District 2 is alerting motorists this afternoon that the National Weather Service is forecasting a series of winter storms to move through Northern California, beginning today and lasting through late next week.

Following a smaller system with some rain and snow today, stronger winter storm systems are currently forecast for Sunday – Monday (Jan. 24 – 25) and again from next Tuesday – Thursday (Jan. 26 – 28). There is a potential for significant snow in higher elevations during these stronger storm systems, along with the possibility of snow at lower elevations as well. Motorists should check weather and road conditions prior to travel during this time period.

Motorists that must travel into higher elevations are advised to carry chains, be prepared for winter driving conditions, expect delays and possible closures, and follow instructions of Caltrans personnel and law enforcement.

For more information, please contact the District 2 Public Information Office during business hours at (530) 225-3426. 24/7 updated highway conditions are available via QuickMap (also available by free app for smartphones) or through the Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623. Motorists can also follow Caltrans District 2 on our Twitter and Facebook pages for important traffic updates.

Other helpful resources include: