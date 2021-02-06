Car vs. pillar at Quincy shopping center

A trip to the store for milk and bread turned into something a little different for Quincy resident Louise Young. Instead of hitting the brake she hit the gas and drove her Lexus into a support pole between Safeway and American Valley Hardware. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Plumas Pines Shopping Center in Quincy. Young said she was shaken by the incident, but is otherwise unhurt. The California Highway Patrol, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and Quincy Fire responded to the scene.