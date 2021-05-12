Carl Lee Stead

June 21, 1942 – February 4, 2021

Carl Stead passed away in his sleep on February 4, 2021. Carl was born in Greenville, California on June 21, 1942 and was a lifelong resident of Taylorsville, California. Carl graduated from Greenville High School in 1960 and then spent two years in the US Army. Carl returned to Taylorsville and followed in his family’s footsteps in the logging industry until his retirement. Carl logged much of Northern California and Southern Oregon, even competing in many logging shows and winning titles throwing the axe and boxing in the Bull of the Woods competitions.

Upon retirement, Carl found his artistic side creating lawn ornaments, knives and many other artful creations that he envisioned. His talents were boundless and had a personality as big as the man himself. He always had a story to tell or big bear paw of a hand to help someone out. Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his four-wheeler, taking road trips, and his purple hair (complements of his granddaughter, Maddison) that will be talked about for years to come.

Carl was preceded in death by his father, Rip Stead, his mother, Ruth Stone (Williams) and his sisters Bonnie Joe Smith and Earlene Giles.