Carol Louise Evans passed away on June 23, 2021 in Quincy, California, at home with family by her side.

Carol was born on September 29, 1931 in Alameda, California to Oscar and Eleanor Wells. She later spent her school years growing up in Moraga, California. Working as an usher at the Rheem theater while in high school, Carol met St. Mary’s College student James Chudy, and the two were married shortly thereafter. The young couple moved to San Francisco, where they welcomed daughter Therese and son John. They later moved to Walnut Creek, California, where daughter Aimée was born. During this time Carol raised her children, did volunteer work, attended classes at Diablo Valley College, and created craftwork of all kinds. Her zest for life inspired family game mornings, weekend outings to the beach, S.F. zoo, and museums, and memorable annual summer camping trips.

After Carol was widowed in 1978 she continued volunteering and working as a teachers’ aide and cooking legendary meals at the Diablo Keys condominiums. Carol made her first venture to Plumas County in 1981, buying a vacation cabin on Spanish Creek in Meadow Valley. Carol later met Timothy Evans of Concord, California, and they married in 1994. In 1998 Carol and Tim moved to the Old Mill Ranch in Twain, California, where she enjoyed friendships and activities with the Ladies of Twain. In 2013 Carol and Tim moved from the canyon to Quincy. There Carol’s creativity continued to flourish: she sewed over 500 beautiful dresses for the local Dress-A-Girl charity. A formidable bridge player, she was grateful for the new bridge friends she made, and enjoyed playing bridge online. She was also a life-long avid reader.

Creative, smart, witty and fun-loving, Carol was one of a kind and will be missed dearly. She leaves behind her son John Chudy, daughters Therese and Aimée Chudy (Tom Kraus), grandsons Howard Redding and Joseph DuFloth (Kelley), great-granddaughter, Jayda, and sister Marjorie Reed. She was pre-deceased by her father, mother, brother Lester Wandel, and husbands James Chudy and Timothy Evans. Also surviving are her cherished nieces, extended family, and dear friends. She left this world feeling loved and grateful for a full life.