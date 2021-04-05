Business Scene 

Carol’s Prattville Café to open May 1

Submitted

Carol’s Prattville Café , 2932 Almanor Drive West, Lake Almanor, has announced their spring opening on May 1. Hours will be Wed-Sat, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch; Sundays, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., for breakfast, lunch and dinner and Sunday Night Suppers, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.  The Bakery and Espresso Bar will be open daily at 7 a.m.

Call for take-out. Reservations are recommended. 530-259-2464. CarolsPrattvilleCafe.com

Make Mother’s Day Reservations early!

Related Posts

ICBA and Plumas Bank: Community banks build stronger communities

Submitted

“As a local business ourselves, we are invested in building a legacy of prosperity for our clients, while enhancing the…

Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce to host re-organizational meeting

Lauren

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce (LSCC) is excited to announce a re-organizational meeting on Tuesday, April 6 at 4:30…

Glass company opens on Saturdays

Submitted

Peterson Glass, located at 325 Main Street in Chester, is now open on Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm.

Nakoma opens three days a week

Submitted

Starting on Friday, April 2, and continuing through May, Nakoma Resort, 348 Bear Run in Clio, will be serving dinners…

Cuccia’s restaurant opens March 24

Submitted

Cuccia’s Pasta-Pizza-Wine Bar, at 545 Mohawk Highway in Graeagle, will be reopening on Wed., March 24. They are allowed to…

March Madness Continues!

Submitted

Shop at your favorite Chester area stores including Giggling Crow, Lassen Gifts & Soda Fountain, Ayoob’s and B&B Booksellers to…