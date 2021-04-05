Carol’s Prattville Café to open May 1

Carol’s Prattville Café , 2932 Almanor Drive West, Lake Almanor, has announced their spring opening on May 1. Hours will be Wed-Sat, 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., serving breakfast and lunch; Sundays, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., for breakfast, lunch and dinner and Sunday Night Suppers, 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. The Bakery and Espresso Bar will be open daily at 7 a.m.

Call for take-out. Reservations are recommended. 530-259-2464. CarolsPrattvilleCafe.com

Make Mother’s Day Reservations early!