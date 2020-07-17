Thursday, July 16, 2020
Case counts in neighboring counties as July 16

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

As of today, July 16, the following neighboring counties to Plumas have updated their coronavirus case numbers:

Butte County

There are 487 confirmed cases and four deaths; that’s 50 more new cases than yesterday.

Tehama County

There are 126 confirmed cases — 28 active; 97 recovered and one death.

Lassen County

 Community Cases: 41 total cases; 20 – active and 21 recovered

Correction Institution Cases: 403

CCC: 189 – active and 210 recovered

HDSP: four active

Washoe County as of July 16

The Regional Information Center is reporting two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County, pushing the total number to 101.

The deaths reported today include a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions and a female in her 20s with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, there are 85 new COVID-19 cases in Washoe County with 75 recoveries.

  • Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 3,895 (+85 from July 15)
  • Deaths: 101 (+2)
  • Recovered: 2,637 (+75)
  • Active cases: 1,157 (+8)
  • Currently hospitalized: 78 (-3)
  • Cases who have discharged from hospital: 296 (+7)

Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County

  • Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County as of July 16: 66,907 (+710 since July 15)

