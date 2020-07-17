Case counts in neighboring counties as July 16
As of today, July 16, the following neighboring counties to Plumas have updated their coronavirus case numbers:
Butte County
There are 487 confirmed cases and four deaths; that’s 50 more new cases than yesterday.
Tehama County
There are 126 confirmed cases — 28 active; 97 recovered and one death.
Lassen County
Community Cases: 41 total cases; 20 – active and 21 recovered
Correction Institution Cases: 403
CCC: 189 – active and 210 recovered
HDSP: four active
Washoe County as of July 16
The Regional Information Center is reporting two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County, pushing the total number to 101.
The deaths reported today include a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions and a female in her 20s with underlying health conditions.
Additionally, there are 85 new COVID-19 cases in Washoe County with 75 recoveries.
- Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 3,895 (+85 from July 15)
- Deaths: 101 (+2)
- Recovered: 2,637 (+75)
- Active cases: 1,157 (+8)
- Currently hospitalized: 78 (-3)
- Cases who have discharged from hospital: 296 (+7)
Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County
- Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County as of July 16: 66,907 (+710 since July 15)