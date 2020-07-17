Case counts in neighboring counties as July 16

As of today, July 16, the following neighboring counties to Plumas have updated their coronavirus case numbers:

Butte County

There are 487 confirmed cases and four deaths; that’s 50 more new cases than yesterday.

Tehama County

There are 126 confirmed cases — 28 active; 97 recovered and one death.

Lassen County

Community Cases: 41 total cases; 20 – active and 21 recovered

Correction Institution Cases: 403



CCC: 189 – active and 210 recovered

HDSP: four active

Washoe County as of July 16

The Regional Information Center is reporting two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Washoe County, pushing the total number to 101.

The deaths reported today include a female in her 80s with underlying health conditions and a female in her 20s with underlying health conditions.

Additionally, there are 85 new COVID-19 cases in Washoe County with 75 recoveries.

Total COVID-19 cases in Washoe County: 3,895 (+85 from July 15)

Deaths: 101 (+2)

Recovered: 2,637 (+75)

Active cases: 1,157 (+8)

Currently hospitalized: 78 (-3)

Cases who have discharged from hospital: 296 (+7)

Total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County