Celebrate history at railroad museum

The Western Pacific Railroad Museum is hosting the Western Pacific Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features a rare chance to ride a historic railroad motor car, experience an operating train from inside the cab, see how soldiers traveled on a WWII troop sleeper and learn how a rotary snowplow operates.

The Nevada Gunfighters will be putting on Old West Gun Battles at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on both days, and there will be guided tours of the museum at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. To sign up for a tour, visit the WPRM Store as group sizes are limited.

The tours are a highlight of the event, with docents walking attendees through decades of history and bringing it all back to life through storytelling, encapsulated within the historic equipment nestled in the city of Portola.

Food and craft vendors will be attending the event, with hamburgers and ice cream options on the menu, according to event organizers, and no event would be complete without a face painter.

Attendees will be able to take caboose rides throughout the event, with departures between 11 a.m. and noon, and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., with tickets costing $8 per adult 19 and up, $4 for youth ages 4 to 18 and $20 per family.

Locomotive cab rides cost $20 per ride, and motor car/Model T rides cost $10 per ride. Locomotive and motor car rides will be limited by space availability, so all interested attendees are asked to visit the WPRM store upon arrival to sign up for a ride. There will also be a $25 cab ride and motor car ride combo ticket made available to attendees. Admission to the event is free.

WPRM will also be hosting a prize drawing on both days of the event, with winners to be announced toward the end of the day. Local businesses have donated items to join the railroad memorabilia that will be available, with all funds raised from both the prize drawing and the event going to support the museum and ongoing restoration projects undertaken by WPRM.

For more information, visit WPLives.org/celebration.