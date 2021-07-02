Celebrate the Fourth weekend at Bucks Lake

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Bucks Lake with the annual boat parade on Saturday, July 3, and a pancake breakfast on Sunday, July 4.

The annual boat parade gets underway at noon in front of Bucks Lake Marina on July 3. No sign-ups are required and both decorated and non-decorated boats are welcome.

The pancake breakfast is a fundraiser for the Bucks Lake Fire Department. The breakfast runs from 8 to 11 a.m. on July 4 at the fire station, 16891 Bucks Lake Road. Adults, $8; kids 5-12 $5, ages 4 and under free.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, melon slices, juice and coffee.

Both Enloe and Care Flight helicopters will be on site.