Census jobs available in Plumas

The 2020 Census is right around the corner and the Census Bureau needs to hire more people in Plumas County for census taker positions.

The primary purpose of the Nonresponse Follow Up Operation is to count people in person at housing units who have not self-responded to the census questionnaire. Census takers visit and enumerate those households. This operation requires more field workers than any other operation for the national population count that occurs every 10 years.

Nonresponse Follow Up is an integral part of the census program that ensures a complete and accurate count.

The census count influences how hundreds of billions of dollars from more than 100 federal programs are distributed each year.Schools, roads, bridges, emergency response, hospitals, homeless services, senior services and other critical services in Plumas County are tied to the census population count.

Pay for census taker positions begins at $18 per hour in Plumas County, even more for supervisor positions.

Applicants can apply online at www.2020census.gov/jobs.Applicants are encouraged to check the box for “supervisor” if they would like to be considered for one of these positions.

Interviews are done over the phone, and the offer is made over the phone. Census takers are paid weekly, including for training and if you use a personal vehicle, you are reimbursed $0.58 per mile.

Hours are flexible, so these are perfect jobs for anyone with a full-time job who wants extra money, students or retirees. Applicants must be 18 years old and have a social security number and a valid email to apply.

For more information about 2020 Census jobs, call 855-JOB-2020.