Census packets now being hand delivered in Plumas

Have you filled out the 2020 Census questionnaire online or have you been waiting for a physical packet? Plumas County residents should soon receive a packet as deliveries get underway this week.

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, began dropping off 2020 Census questionnaire packets at front doors of nearly 150,000 households in Northern California that do not have regular mailing addresses, such as in rural areas or households that use post office boxes. That delivery is called the “Update Leave” operation, and it had begun March 15 before all fieldwork was suspended March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.