Dozens of business owners and community members mingle at a mixer held by the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce in Beckwourth on the evening of Friday, April 16. The event was hosted by Ken and Kathy Smith at the 1500-acre Diamond S Ranch. Photo by Clint Koble
News 

Chamber hosts successful mixer at Diamond S Ranch

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce held a well-attended mixer with over 60 guests present on the evening of Friday, April 16, at Diamond S Ranch in Beckwourth.

Hosting the event at the ranch were Ken and Kathy Smith, owners of the 1500-acre Diamond S Ranch on County Road A-23.

The venue featured a refurbished barn, music stage, wedding venue, campsites, ATV and snowmobile rental.

Local community members and business owners mingled as they were treated to live music played by Jake Jacobson.

Nakoma Resort provided some artful finger foods for attendees to snack on, and according to Jan Tew of the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce, attendees were able to thoroughly enjoy “lots of networking, door prizes, good food, drinks, and conversation.”

Those interested in learning more or becoming involved with the Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce and

Discover the Lost Sierra Visitor Center can reach out via telephone at 836-6811 or by email at [email protected] 

