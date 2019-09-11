Chamber offers info on businesses and events

Businesses and community organizations from the Almanor Basin gathered Aug. 30 at the Collins Pine Museum to display some of the many products and activities that are taking place in the area.

The Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce (LAACC) has been hosting a series of “Town Talks” that each feature several area businesses, agencies and service organizations so they can meet area residents and tell them about the goods and services they are offering to the community.

Participants

Some of the groups sharing information on this evening were the Sierra Institute, Collins Pine, Chester Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Chester Rotary Club, Plumas Audubon, Feather River Land Trust, Lake Almanor Watershed Group, South Lassen Watershed Group

Plumas Underburn Coop & Fire Safe Council and, of course, LAACC.

Naturally the folks that represent these groups are also members of the community and donate their own time to let everyone know what they are doing to help improve the Lake Almanor lifestyle.

A relaxed atmosphere along with a little food and beverage is always a good foundation for pleasant conversation and meeting new people.

Other events coming up soon are the third annual LAACC Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 21, and the first of several Town Coffees on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The golf tourney will be at Bailey Creek Golf Course and features 18 holes with a four-man scramble format. Dinner is included and team entries are limited to 36 teams. Early registration is advised.

Developing “A Town Plaza for Year Round Activities” will be the topic at the first Town Coffee at the LAACCC office at 278 Main St. in the Stover Landing Commons. Coffee starts at 8 a.m.