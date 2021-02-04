Charting precipitation amounts in the Almanor Basin

How does this year’s precipitation compare to years past?

Lake Almanor resident Phil Datner investigated and the result is this graph that looks at precipitation at Hamilton Branch from 2009 through 2020.

He said that for the current water year, 2021 (Oct 1, 2020 – Sept 30, 2021), Hamilton Branch is at 10.56″, as of Feb. 3.

All data (daily) comes from California Data Exchange Center (CDEC) at https://cdec.water.ca.gov/