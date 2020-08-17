Check it out — local libraries are open by appointment, some services resume

By Roni Java

Special to Plumas News

There’s a lot happening at your local libraries.

Need to use a computer, browse the bookshelves or print some copies? All four branches of the Plumas County Library — Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy — are now accepting appointments to enter and use their facilities. And they are still offering curbside services, too.

With continuing COVID-19 virus health precautions in place, County Librarian Lindsay Fuchs reminds community members to “please remember, face coverings are mandatory to enter the library.”

Patrons can contact their local branches by phone or email any location at [email protected].

The Quincy Main Library is also available at 283-6310.

Computer use and browsing service for library collections:

A limited number of patrons at a time are now being permitted entrance to use the free computers, print and make copies, browse shelves, and check items in and out. This is by appointment only and there are specific time restrictions. You must wear a face covering and bring your ID or library card.

Returns and new due dates:

For items checked out before the spring COVID-19 library closures, all item due dates have been extended to Sept. 9.

New loans and item checkouts will go back to regular checkout lengths starting Oct. 1.

Also, please return by Oct. 1 any library books you currently have out. Patrons are welcome to use the book drops or curbside service. All book drops are now open again 24 hours daily, seven days a week.

Meeting rooms still unavailable:

The libraries advise their communities that meeting room usage is still cancelled.

Zip Books return:

Great news for avid readers who want new items — the innovative Zip Book Program for acquisitions will restart on Monday, Aug. 17. All the same rules and guidelines are in place as before. Forms are available online and you must now turn in your request during a curbside appointment.

Plumas County Library on Facebook:

“We have a new Facebook account for the Plumas County Library system,” Fuchs announced. She welcomes community members and library supporters to like the page for news and updates.

Just search Facebook for Plumas County Library or find them at:

www.facebook.com/Plumas-County-Library-108030337588423/

Library launches a newsletter:

The library is also starting its own newsletter and if you’d like to receive it, sign ups are easy. Just email Lori at the Chester Branch at [email protected] and she’ll add you to the list.

Free online access to many library services:

Your local libraries also provide online access to a whole range of fascinating and helpful resources, including tutoring assistance. Access is easy to get and social distancing is no problem, you just need to have a library card.

You can apply without coming into the library. Just contact your local branch through email or phone, or get in touch with the Quincy Main Library at 283-6310. Email works, too, at [email protected].

Applicants must provide: Name, local mailing address, phone number and email.

County Librarian Fuchs said, “At any point, you can bring in your ID and proof of mailing address and change your online-only card into an account that lets you also check out physical materials, use our Zip Book Program, and more.”

More details:

For additional information about Plumas County Library services and branch-specific hours, new virtual programming for kids and adults, online offerings and a list of free resources for all age groups, visit the library’s website: www.plumascounty.us/2672/COVID-19