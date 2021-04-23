Chester Cemetery District announces changes

The Chester Cemetery District welcomed a new member to its board of directors, but is on the hunt for a new general manager.

Tammie Helsel, Realtor Associate with Coldwell Banker and native born resident of Chester, was sworn in as a new member of the Chester Cemetery District Board of Directors on April 21 by Board President Barbara Scally. Some of Helsel’s goals will be working toward full access to the cemetery for winter, weekend and holiday burials, except in extreme weather conditions; increasing the board from three to five members, and revising the by-laws. She is committed to doing what’s best for the community and asks for interested residents of the Lake Almanor Basin to attend the meetings the second Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Cemetery Office and consider applying for Board membership.

There is also an opening for General Manager, due to the resignation of current manager Karen Lichti, details at www.chestercemetery.com.