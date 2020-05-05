Chester Public Utility District meets today

A special board meeting is scheduled for today at 3 p.m. for the Chester Public Utility District. Interested members of the public can call 1-978-990-5000 Access code: 352713 to attend virtually. There will be a public comment opportunity before the meeting goes into closed session to discuss personnel issues and the general manager’s goals and objectives. That meeting follows a meeting of the personnel committee, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. 05-05-2020 Spec. Agenda

05-05-2020 Personnel Comm. Agenda

