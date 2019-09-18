Chester remembers 9/11

The hour is early (7:15 a.m.), the morning is clear and crisp as Chester residents, firemen and students gather on Patriots Day at the Chester Veterans Memorial in a continuing effort to fulfill a commitment made Sept. 11, 2001, “We will never forget.” Yes, to remember the almost 3,000 victims resulting from the attack on 9/11 and to honor the 343 firefighters and 71 police officers that lost their lives responding to the attacks. Pastor Terry Johnson gave opening and closing prayers for the United States and first responders. Blue Star Moms President Gina Pixler presented a short history of that infamous day and American Legion Post 664 Adjutant Gregg Scott reminded the young people present of the importance of remembering these events that have affected and changed the country. Photo by Susan Cort Johnson