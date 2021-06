Chester Rotary volunteers from left: Monty Clark, Gregg Scott and Greg McIntire load flower boxes into one of the pickups that will then distribute the flower boxes to many local business locations. Terry Johnson and Cheri McIntire (not pictured) were also on hand to help load and determine the correct delivery sites. Photo submitted

Chester Rotarians beautify the community By Gregg Scott Chester Rotarians were hard at work last week distributing flower boxes throughout the community. The annual flower box distribution not only beautifies the business district, the boxes are dedicated remembrances to community members that are no longer with us. This year’s dual color presentation has already garnered numerous compliments.