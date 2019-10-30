Chester streets are lined with straw

Many Chester businesses are showing their Halloween “Spirit” by adorning the streets and storefronts with some very novel and unique scarecrow creations.

Some of these masterpieces are entered in the Lake Almanor Area Chamber of Commerce (LAACC) inaugural Scarecrow Contest that allows the public to vote for their personal favorite.

Voting can be done through Oct. 31 at The Giggling Crow, B & B Booksellers or Lassen Gifts. There is a $1 fee to cast a vote with all the proceeds going to the proposed Town Plaza project being organized by the LAACC.

The bonus is that all the displays will surely bring a Halloween aura to tomorrow’s Merchant Trick-or-Treat extravaganza.

As you travel from one end of town to the other keep an eye open for the handiwork of the many creative folks that have diligently assembled their minds-eye version of the scarecrow kingdom.

You may want to stop and take a closer look because a photograph does not always do justice to the small details that have been incorporated.

Some of the decorated sites are: Chester Fire Department, Bodfish Bicycles, Chester Progressive, Coffee Station, My Little Lake House, Giggling Crow, Sage Creek Insurance, Dr. Fred Feil, Plumas Bank and Coldwell Banker.

Be sure to check them all out on Halloween Day along with all the many varied costumes that will be roaming the streets during the Merchants Trick or Treat event.