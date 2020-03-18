Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Latest:
Plumas News

Plumas News

Plumas County News

Click one of the flags below to view the full newspaper.

Portola Reporter
Indian Valley Record
Feather River Bulletin
Chester Progressive

The smiles on these faces are reflective of the gratification in their accomplishments at the Lassen Hoops League basketball tournament the week of Feb. 24 through March 1. This is the third/fourth grade boys team from Chester Elementary School that made it to their championship game and placed second overall in their eight-team division. Back from left: Jack Graham, Zachary Dean, coach Ryan Burnett, Patrick Gerbatz and Alden Burnett. Front from left: Colby Clark, Craig Howell, Lukas Branch and Steven Gerbatz. Photo submitted

News 

Chester youth excel in Susanville tournament

Gregg Scott, Staff Writer

Boys and girls from Chester Elementary School traveled to Susanville several days during the week of Feb. 24 to March 1 to compete in the annual Lassen Hoops League Tournament.

Chester was represented by 55 players that constituted five teams from third through sixth grades, including a third/fourth-grade girls team, third/fourth-grade boys team, a fifth/sixth-grade boys team and two fifth/sixth-grade girls teams.

The two girls teams ended up having to face one another during the competition, which resulted in the elimination of one.

The two remaining girls teams each placed fourth in their respective divisions.

The third/fourth-grade boys team had quite a run in this tournament. Competing in an eight-team division, they succeeded in making it all the championship game where they were defeated and took second place overall.

It is always gratifying when students from small schools step up and compete with the “Big City Kids” and especially when they do well.

CES extends a special thank you to sponsors Mountain Pride, The Collins Pine Companies, Ryan White Construction and Chester Auto Body for paying tournament entry fees for the teams.

The teams also offer a big thanks to the Chester community that has supported all the teams throughout the season.

Click here to submit a letter to the editor about this post that will be published in our newspaper.