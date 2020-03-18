Chester youth excel in Susanville tournament

Boys and girls from Chester Elementary School traveled to Susanville several days during the week of Feb. 24 to March 1 to compete in the annual Lassen Hoops League Tournament.

Chester was represented by 55 players that constituted five teams from third through sixth grades, including a third/fourth-grade girls team, third/fourth-grade boys team, a fifth/sixth-grade boys team and two fifth/sixth-grade girls teams.

The two girls teams ended up having to face one another during the competition, which resulted in the elimination of one.

The two remaining girls teams each placed fourth in their respective divisions.

The third/fourth-grade boys team had quite a run in this tournament. Competing in an eight-team division, they succeeded in making it all the championship game where they were defeated and took second place overall.

It is always gratifying when students from small schools step up and compete with the “Big City Kids” and especially when they do well.

CES extends a special thank you to sponsors Mountain Pride, The Collins Pine Companies, Ryan White Construction and Chester Auto Body for paying tournament entry fees for the teams.

The teams also offer a big thanks to the Chester community that has supported all the teams throughout the season.