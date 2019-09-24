Chilcoot work schedule announced

Work is continuing on the $17.4 million Chilcoot pavement rehabilitation and project officials anticipate another three to four weeks of paving and guardrail work, followed by shoulder work and striping.

“We greatly appreciate the public’s patience on this major roadway rehabilitation between Chilcoot and Hallelujah Junction,” said Ronald Collins, Caltrans resident engineer for the project. “The next few weeks will encompass a lot of pivotal work, and we apologize in advance to locals and motorists who regularly utilize this stretch of highway.”

The current schedule is for one-way traffic control at two locations in the project area, Monday–Friday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Motorists can anticipate a total of 30-minute delays through the project area. Starting Sunday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., 24-hour traffic control operations will begin and are anticipated to run Sunday-Friday through October. Traffic control is planned to start each Sunday at 7 p.m. and end each Friday at 6 p.m., with up to 30-minute delays. All construction work and scheduling are weather dependent.

California Highway Patrol units will be on site to assist with any traffic issues. Speed limit reductions remain in place within the project limits. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of November.