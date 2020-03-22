CHP commander addresses role in Plumas

Erik J. Egide, Lt. Commander of the Quincy CHP Office, released the following statement this evening:

“I would like to take a moment to address the CHP’s role in enforcing the Governor’s statewide order to stay home and the question of why the highways have not been closed to prevent travel in and out of the county. To answer this, the Governor has not asked law enforcement to enforce the statewide stay at home order. In an effort to preserve public health and safety of all Californians, the hope is that people will self-regulate their behavior and home isolate, protect themselves, and go about only the “essential” activities using social distancing and common sense.

“The Mission of the CHP remains the same. We will continue to patrol the highways, respond to all traffic collisions, provide services to motorists, and take appropriate enforcement action when a violation is observed. The CHP has received no executive directives to close roadways and we will continue to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the public. If you have any questions please call us at 530-283-1100 or visit our Facebook page.”