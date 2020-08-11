CHP releases info on fatal single vehicle incident

The California Highway Patrol issued a news release today regarding a fatal single vehicle incident that claimed the life of a Portola woman Aug. 9.

According to the report, Dianna Marshall, 58, was driving a 2009 Ford F-150 on Highway 89 in the northbound direction from Truckee toward Portola. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the CHP began receiving calls of a red truck on its roof near the highway and Cold Creek Campground. When they responded, CHP units learned the following information.

Marshall was reported to have been driving very aggressively and passing large groups of vehicles over the solid double yellow lines at a high rate of speed. As Marshall approached a sweeping left hand curve, she drove the Ford-150 off the roadway and entered the dirt and rock shoulder on the east side of Highway 89. The Ford ascended a steep embankment and went airborne after traveling 65 feet. The Ford overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its roof on the shoulder. Passing motorists attempted to provide care to Marshall on the scene.

Marshall was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Intoxication is suspected to be a factor in the collision.

One lane of Highway 89 was closed for approximately three hours as emergency personnel worked at the scene. The collision investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please contact the CHP Quincy Area office at 530-283-1100.