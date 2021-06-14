News 

CHP releases results of June 9 focus on Highway 395

Editor
The California Highway Patrol Northern Division had alerted the public that it would be conducting a Major Corridor Enhanced Primary Collision Factor (PCF) Enforcement Campaign on Highway 395 last week.
During a 12-hour time period — from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 9 — 45 citations were issued, of which 33 were for unsafe speed. The remaining citations were issued for distracted driving, unsafe lane changes, unsafe turning, and seatbelt violations. The area offices, which included Alturas, Susanville and Quincy, also reported issuing 54 verbal or written warnings.

