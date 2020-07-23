CHP Report: Collision in the tunnel

Thomas Stokes, 35, of Orland was driving a 2007 white Ford F250 west on Highway 70 traveling through the Grizzly Dome Tunnel at a stated speed of 55 mph at around 10:10 p.m. July 22. According to the CHP report, due to his intoxication, Stokes made an unsafe turning maneuver while negotiating a right turn in roadway.

Kevin Jatcszak, 33, of Pleasanton was driving a 2015 white Jeep Rubicon eastbound on Highway 70 entering the tunnel at the stated speed of 35 mph. Jatcszak observed the Ford beginning to enter his lane and attempted to avoid the collision by steering the Jeep to the right portion of the roadway.

Stokes allowed the left front of his Ford to strike the right front of the Jeep. Following the collision, Jatcszak drove his vehicle off the roadway and onto a gravel turnout to the east of the collision scene. Stokes’ vehicle continued in a westerly direction traveling across the eastbound lane and colliding with a metal guardrail with wooden posts along the south should of the highway west of the tunnel. It then collided with a concrete barrier where it came to rest facing in a northerly direction.

Stokes needed to be extricated from the Ford and sustained major injuries. He was transported to Enloe. He was also arrested for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and drugs.

All individuals were wearing their safety belts and not using cellular devices. The CHP reported no injuries for Jatcszak, nor his passenger, Nicole Jatcszak, 32.