CHP report: Logging truck incident blocked Highway 32 temporarily

Zachary Bickford, 21, of Alturas, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt logging truck on May 26 at approximately 10:40 a.m.

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, the truck was fully loaded with cedar logs westbound on State Route 32 , west of Elam Campground at an undetermined speed. For unknown reasons, the Peterbilt and logging dolly exited the road to the north and collided with a steep embankment. The logs were ejected and the truck and logs came to rest blocking both lanes of State Route 32. The logging dolly continued down a steep embankment on the south side of the road.

Bickford was wearing his lap/shoulder harness and he was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for his injuries. The collision is still under investigation and drugs and/or alcohol are not considered a factor. The incident closed the highway temporarily in both directions. Lake Almanor Basin resident Greg Stelzer was caught up in the stopped traffic and snapped a couple of photos.