Zachary Bickford of Alturas lost a load of cedar logs on Highway 32 on May 26. According to the CHP report, for unknown reasons, the Peterbilt and logging dolly exited the road to the north and collided with a steep embankment. Photo by Greg Stelzride
CHP Report Law & Order 

CHP report: Logging truck incident blocked Highway 32 temporarily

Editor

Zachary Bickford, 21, of Alturas, was driving a 2000 Peterbilt logging truck on May 26 at approximately 10:40 a.m.

According to a report by the California Highway Patrol, the truck was fully loaded with cedar logs westbound on State Route 32 , west of Elam Campground at an undetermined speed. For unknown reasons, the Peterbilt and logging dolly exited the road to the north and collided with a steep embankment. The logs were ejected and the truck and logs came to rest blocking both lanes of State Route 32. The logging dolly continued down a steep embankment on the south side of the road. 

Bickford was wearing his lap/shoulder harness and he was transported to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff for his injuries.  The collision is still under investigation and drugs and/or alcohol are not considered a factor. The incident closed the highway temporarily in both directions. Lake Almanor Basin resident Greg Stelzer was caught up in the stopped traffic and snapped a couple of photos.

It took a while to clear this load of logs after it toppled onto Highway 32 on May 26, temporarily closing the roadway. Photo by Greg Stelzer

 

Related Posts

Sheriff’s Blotter: May 17-23

Editor

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled…

Sheriff’s blotter: May 10-16

Editor

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individuals’…

Man arrested following CHP pursuit

Editor

A Quincy man was arrested following a vehicle incident and foot pursuit involving officers from the California Highway Patrol. According…

Sheriff’s Blotter: May 3-9

Editor

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and compiled…

Vehicle vs. bear results in minor injuries to Chester woman

Editor

Betty Doud, 61, of Chester was driving a 2020 Toyota 4-Runner eastbound on Highway 36, east of Wilson Lake Road, at approximately 50 mph on Wednesday, May 5, around 10 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol,…

Collision on Crescent Grade causes minor and major injuries

Editor

A collision between a Lexus and a Freightliner caused injured all three occupants of the Lexus on May 4. According…