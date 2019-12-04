Christmas comes to Eastern Plumas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday happenings to be found around Eastern Plumas with a little something for families of all ages to enjoy.

Christmas in Old Town Portola

The Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce and the city of Portola come together this Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m., with the twinkling light parade beginning at 6 p.m.

The community is invited to experience the magic of the season in Old Town Portola with wagon rides, a roaring bonfire, food, hot beverages, prize drawings and an old-fashioned outdoor holiday craft fair.

The city of Portola Christmas tree lighting will take place directly following the parade, and Santa will be in attendance to pass out goodies, warm season’s greetings and Golden Tickets to children.

Graeagle Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting

The annual Graeagle holiday festival will be held this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the heart of Graeagle.

Attendees at the annual event can expect gaiety galore with merchant open houses, merry roving holiday carolers, horse carriage rides through town, and pictures with the jolly old saint himself for those that bring a camera.

There will also be a Graeagle Bucks giveaway, live music and a crackling bonfire in Graeagle Park, and the magical lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m. at the park. All are invited to enjoy the holiday spirit and refreshments with the community, hosted by the Graeagle Merchants Association.

Breakfast with Santa and the Calpine Elks

The Calpine Elks are hosting a free breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Calpine Elks Lodge on Highway 70 in Maybe.

The event features arts and crafts, as well as an opportunity to take a photo with Santa Claus. Attendees are also asked to bring one canned food item to donate to those in need.

Santa Trains at WPRM

The annual Santa Train is returning to the Western Pacific Railroad Museum with a load of holiday joy, and the community is invited to bundle up for a festive ride on opening day, this Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 9 p.m., with trains to begin running at 5 p.m.

The Santa Train will also run on Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 13-14, and the following weekend, Dec. 20-21, with the museum open from 4 to 9 p.m. and trains departing beginning at 5 p.m.

All are invited to take a magical trip aboard the lights-covered and decorated Santa Train, as well as visit with the Jolly Old Saint, Santa Claus himself, with the option of snapping a photo together.