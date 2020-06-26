City of Portola adopts budget in uncertain times

After months of work on the budget by staff and city council members, the City of Portola budget was approved June 24 during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting. According to Finance Officer Susan Scarlett, the budget reflects a very conservative approach to revenue due to the uncertainty associated with Covid 19.

The budget goal was to provide a level of basic municipal services which could be sustained in such difficult economic times.

Many expenditures were reduced including the pool closing for the summer of 2020. In a hopeful move, the Council included expenses for the City’s participation in the 2021 Lost and Found bike race which is put on annually by Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship.

The City did not increase water or sewer rates in this budget and reduced one of the solid waste rates by $1 per month.

“This was my first budget cycle and I appreciated the process and all of the information, conversations, and input that went into creating this fiscal year’s budget. It was an all “hands on deck” approach as we navigated these uncertain financial times,” said City Manager Lauren Knox. “Throughout the process we didn’t lose focus of ensuring residents are provided with services that can be relied on.”