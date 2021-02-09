Classified advertising returns

If you are in the market to buy or sell something, buy or rent a house, find the latest in local job openings, then you should take advantage of Feather Publishing Co.’s new, and very complete two-county online classified section that was just launched today, Tuesday, Feb. 9. The classified ads appear on the newspaper company’s two popular local websites, lassennews.com and plumasnews.com.

Our customers will find it easy to use, easy to manage and very cost effective. To place an ad, simply go to the Classified menu on the home page and click on New Ad then click the box “Create an account for me so I can manage all my ads from one place” to set up your personal account. Then you fill out the form to set up your personal account. Once that is done you can click on New Ad and follow the easy steps to place your ad(s) copy and upload any art elements (which is included in the price).

When the ad process is completed, to ensure the content’s integrity, it will take one working day for processing and approval before it goes live on the website. Then, once it is posted, you can quickly manage your ad’s content such as adding or removing copy as necessary. Readers simply click on View classifieds to find the item(s) they are interested in seeing.

Payment is also be made online to complete the convenient, self-serve process. We use the highly secure PayPal and Stripe services.

Averaging more then 150,000 page views weekly, this new classified section on the company’s two local websites features the same categorical listings that our print readers found in their local Lassen and Plumas weekly newspapers before those print publications were suspended last April due to the financial impact sustained as a result of COVID-19.

Here is a list of just some of the traditional main classifications this new two-county marketplace features for goods and services (with most listed by community):

Commercial and residential real estate for sale or rent

Commercial lease opportunities

Rentals, commercial and residential

Employment, both help wanted and jobs wanted

Yard sales

Miscellaneous items for sale with subcategories for the individual type of items such as ATVs, autos, boats, electronics, furniture, RVs, just to name a few

Miscellaneous services such as childcare and lost and found

“The success of our two-county classified section in our print newspapers was very successful based on the number of ads it carried and the multitude of success stories its users shared with us. I am confident our website readers will find this new online platform useful and result-driven for the consumers given our years of experience in this region,” said company President and Publisher Cobey Brown.