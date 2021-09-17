Clear Creek Fire raises $6,500 for Greenville

With the community’s help, the Clear Creek Fire Department in neighboring Lassen County was able to present a check to the Greenville Fire Department – an agency that suffered great loss due to the Dixie Fire.

The Clear Creek Fire Chief John Hunter met with Greenville Fire Chief Bob Orange and crew yesterday to present him with a check for $6,500.

This was the money that was raised from the local Clear Creek Volunteer Firefighters Association rummage sale.

“Thank you once again to all who helped with this event. It was heartfelt to meet these dedicated people from Greenville and hear their experiences. Get involved in your local volunteer fire department. Everyone benefits, including you.”