The Clear Creek Volunteer Fire Department raised $6,500 for its Greenville counterpart after its devastating losses in the Dixie Fire. Photo submitted
News 

Clear Creek Fire raises $6,500 for Greenville

Editor
Clear Creek Fire Chief John Hunter hands Greenville Fire Chief Bob Orange a check for $6,500. Photo submitted

With the community’s help, the Clear Creek Fire Department in neighboring Lassen County was able to present a check to the Greenville Fire Department – an agency that suffered great loss due to the Dixie Fire.

The Clear Creek Fire Chief John Hunter met with Greenville Fire Chief Bob Orange and crew yesterday to present him with a check for $6,500.

This was the money that was raised from the local Clear Creek Volunteer Firefighters Association rummage sale.

“Thank you once again to all who helped with this event. It was heartfelt to meet these dedicated people from Greenville and hear their experiences. Get involved in your local volunteer fire department. Everyone benefits, including you.”

Related Posts

Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 15

Editor

  Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and…

FRC announces two positive COVID cases

Editor

Continuing with its commitment to full transparency, Feather River College President Kevin Trutna announced today, Sept. 17, that one student…

Movie in the Mountains continues tonight Sept. 17

Editor

In an effort to provide family fun in a COVID-friendly environment, Plumas Rural Services presents the second in its series…

Nearly $6 million for Eastern Plumas included in governor’s wildfire prevention grants

Editor

The Governor’s Office announced Sept. 16 the allocation of $138 million for wildfire prevention grants statewide to help mitigate the…

Seventh Annual Courage Triathlon: We run so they don’t have to

Editor

Submitted by Katherine Sansone Special to Plumas News A perfect day was enjoyed by over 80 athletes who ran, biked…

Interior pockets of Dixie Fire more active; weekend weather could be a blessing or a curse

Editor

While the Dixie Fire remains 86 percent contained today, Sept. 17, crews know they aren’t out of the woods yet…