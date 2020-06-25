Co-ops announce new store hours

Quincy Natural Foods store hours are now 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Feather River Food Co-op store hours in Portola are Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Quincy Natural Foods & Feather River Food Co-op will remain open during curbside services. The co-ops want thank their communities for supporting the uniqueness of small member-owned business and the opportunity to provide a trusted place for everyone to shop.

Please go to the co-op’s website for up to date store hours and services: http://qnf.weebly.com/