Collaboration results in 144-acre fuel break near Portola

A 144-acre fuel break southwest of Portola was recently completed through a collaborative effort of the Portola Firewise committee, the landowner, Plumas County Fire Safe Council, and CAL FIRE. The project chipped small trees and shrubs to strategically reduce fire’s ability to travel into the community.

Establishment of this fuel break was identified as a priority area for treatment by the Portola Firewise committee. To find out if your residence is in a Firewise community, or to start the process for your community, visit: www.plumasfiresafe.org/firewise-usa

The Portola Hazardous Fuel Reduction Project is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for

industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution.

California Climate Investment projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more. At least 35 percent of these investments are located within and benefiting residents of disadvantaged communities, low-income communities, and low-income households across California. Fore more information, visit the California Climate Investments website.